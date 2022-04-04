Mubasher: The shareholders of GFH Financial Group gave the green light for cross-listing the entity’s shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as well as Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

During the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (OGM) and (EGM) on 3 April, the shareholders said the cross-listing process will be implemented after obtaining required approvals from the regulatory authorities for both Tadawul and ADX, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

GFH will further delegate its board to carry out and conclude the listing process.

It is worth noting that GFH is already listed and trading on Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Meanwhile, the shareholders have also approved a distribution of $60 million in the form of cash dividends and bonus shares for 2021.

