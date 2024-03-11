Cairo – Egypt-based ad tech dKilo has secured $3.20 million in a Seed funding round during the Leap 2024 conference that kicked off in Riyadh on 4 March.

The fundraising transaction was led by Upturn Ventures, a venture builder specialising in e-commerce Revival Labs, with the aim to boost home advertising in the Saudi Market.

The platform plans to transform the way brands connect with audiences beyond the traditional digital space, which unlocks new means for e-commerce businesses.

Additionally, dKilo intends to develop a new channel for brands to engage with consumers, deploying mobility to enable brands to connect with their target audience in real-world environments.

The global tech event LEAP concluded its third edition in the capital of Saudi Arabia on 7 March 2024, where more than 1,100 expert speakers.

