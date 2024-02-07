Dubai's artificial intelligence (AI) dubbing platform CAMB.AI has raised $4 million in an investment round led by early-stage venture capital firm Courtside Ventures, which is based in New York.

The seed funding round was participated by TRTL Ventures, Blue Star Innovation Partners, Ikemori Ventures and Eisaburo Maeda, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2022, the company plans to use the new capital to further expand its business.

The firm’s platform specialises in voice translation and video dubbing. Its technology, which can instantaneously dub content in more than 100 languages, dialects and accents while maintaining original tone and nuance, has been used in the film and sports industries.

The company was part of the Dubai Future Accelerator cohort in 2023 and was named a Future 100 Company of the UAE. Its dubbed content has so far logged 100 million views.

“We expect this funding to fast track further development and global expansion,” said Avneesh Prakash, CAMB.AI CEO and Co-Founder.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

