UAE – Mubasher: Abu Dhabi-based ADQ has teamed up with the UAE agribusiness investment firm E20 Investment to initiate a new platform for the region’s animal healthcare industry.

The new facility in Abu Dhabi will be designated to provide advanced animal vaccine treatments to serve the Middle East and Africa region, according to a press release on Monday.

The joint investment will initially consist of a developed animal vaccine manufacturing facility in addition to a complex with two advanced animal hospitals.

ADQ’s Executive Director, Healthcare, and Life Sciences Portfolio, Fahad Al Qassim, said: “We have identified an opportunity to create an adjacent platform in animal health. By creating a joint venture with E20, we will capitalise on Abu Dhabi’s strong market potential for animal vaccine production and maintaining the health and welfare of prized animals, such as horses and camels.”

Meanwhile, Sultan Al Jaberi, CEO of E20 Investment Limited, noted: "Together with ADQ, we will bring world-class vaccine technology to the UAE and join hands with our partner to foster local production and serve lucrative markets in the MENA region and beyond."

Last month, ADQ partnered with E-Vision, a subsidiary of the listed e&, to acquire nearly 57% stake in StarzPlay Arabia. The deal was concluded upon a post-money valuation of $420 million.

