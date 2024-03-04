H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, has launched the “Dubai Farms” programme, offering a host of services and incentives aimed at supporting Emirati farmers who own productive agricultural projects.

The “Dubai Farms” programme aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of making Dubai the premier city for living experiences, empowering its citizens, increasing their contribution to the emirate’s economy, and ensuring their financial independence and social stability.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed stressed the vital importance of local agriculture in Dubai, and the need to develop and sustain it to reflect His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to establish Dubai as the world’s best city to live and work – a key pillar of Dubai’s comprehensive development plans that focus on building the capacity of strategic sectors.

“Today we launched the ‘Dubai Farms’ programme to support productive Emirati farmers, by offering them a full suite of incentives and services that support the development of the emirate’s agriculture sector and enhance the sustainability of crops, all leading to enhanced contribution to the emirate’s GDP. We will continue our efforts to make Dubai’s agriculture more productive and sustainable,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“People are the focus of Dubai’s future vision, while sustainability, leadership and competitiveness are its key pillars. Our strategic priorities include supporting Emirati farmers and promoting the culture of local agriculture, which helps solidify Dubai’s food security systems and ensure a sustainable future in which the next generations are self-sufficient.

“We have issued directives to establish a farmers’ association that brings together amateurs and professionals alike, to ensure continuity of jobs in agriculture. Agriculture is key to Dubai’s sustainable future, and it is our responsibility to ensure our citizens and the next generations enjoy the best life has to offer,” he concluded.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the ‘Dubai Farms’ programme, to be implemented by Dubai Municipality, aims to offer farmers a comprehensive package of services and incentives, including workshops, regular lab testing, partnerships, social support and other incentives that help their farms continue operating and become highly productive, all in support of Dubai’s Food Security Strategy.

The programme’s objectives are part of Dubai Municipality’s mission and strategic priorities to build sustainable food systems and enhance the sustainability of food sources, which ultimately raises Dubai’s prosperity and quality of life.

A comprehensive programme aimed at supporting Emirati farmers and promoting local farming, ‘Dubai Farms’ offers, through Dubai Municipality, farming consultation services, subsidised farming supplies, required lab testing, pest control services as well directing farmers to meet local market needs, and contracting with a specialised distributor of crops.

The programme will also launch several events including the “Best Home Garden” competition, the Gulfood Agrotech exhibition, as well as the “Local Dates Week” which will be organised next July to celebrate the popular fruit.

Other incentives offered include offering competitive prices for farming supplies, machinery and irrigation systems. The “Dubai Farms” programme will also see the organisation of the “Plant Your Food” initiative, which aims to encourage house gardening, the Hatta Farming Festival and other seasonal farmers market events.

In addition to launching the farmers’ association, the Smart Farming Platform, which supports Dubai Municipality’s digital transformation efforts, will help provide technical details, improve efficiency and raise awareness among farmers.

During the recently held Gulfood exhibition, Dubai Municipality signed a cooperation agreement with GMG to market and sell farmers’ products. GMG will collect, package and market the crops across local outlets.