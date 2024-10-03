DUBAI: Ahmad Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), highlighted that the UAE continues to pioneer the transition towards a green economy, citing pioneering projects in renewable energy, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai and nuclear and solar energy projects in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the opening of the 10th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), taking place in Dubai, Al Muhairbi emphasised Dubai and the UAE’s leadership role in the green economy transition. He noted that these projects position the UAE as a key global player in clean energy.

Regarding the role of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Al Muhairbi noted that the Council plays a fundamental role in shaping policies related to energy demand, production, and clean energy, as well as reducing consumption. He mentioned that there are 12 programmes as part of the energy demand reduction strategy.

The DSCE Secretary-General also confirmed that Dubai aims to increase the share of clean energy in its energy mix to 27-28 percent by 2030. He highlighted the successful retrofitting of 10,000 buildings and the increase of electric vehicles to 30,000, contributing to emission reductions and environmental sustainability.