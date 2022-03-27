The 2022 edition of the International Property Show (IPS), the ultimate sales platform for both local and international real estate markets, which ran from March 24 to March 26, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), successfully ended its three-day run on a high note--resulting in the signing of strategic new partnerships and committed investments across some of the UAE's major property development projects. The positive outcome of the event demonstrates the strong show of trust and confidence in the continued growth and progress of the UAE's vibrant real estate segment.

Organisers of the show reported significant increase in participation for this year's show--signaling that business has already bounced back to usual post COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts have also pointed out that the local property segment is expected to continuously move in an upward trajectory, which can be attributed to a large number of construction and development projects present in the country and further backed by the strong show of support given by the local government.

During the show's third and final day, participants engaged themselves in several key activities, which included the signing of a global partnership agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding between FIABCI and several companies. This was followed by the delivery of keynote messages from leading property experts such as Dr. Mahmoud El Burai, President, FIABCI-Emirates; Jordi Ribo, President, FIABCI-World; and Jacques Rougerie, Architect, Oceanographer, and Member of the French Academy.

The day ended with a roundtable discussion covering the topic, 'Fast Forward: The global real estate market in a post Covid world - Regional perspectives.' Members of the panel talked about the different changes experienced in doing business in the post-COVID era and how these changes can further help bring back the industry to life. The participants also reviewed how the current situation is affecting the regional property sector while also coming up with recommendations that can address present challenges. Panelists of the discussion included Farook Mahmoud, Chairman & Managing Director, Silverline Group, FIABCI- India President Emeritus; Joes Van de Wouw, Founding Partner, The Housefriend Real Estate, and Vice-President, FIABCI- Belgium; Felice Tufano, CEO, Tufano CAPITAL, and Vice-President, FIABCI- Espana; and Alina Aeby, Broker Associate, Compass, FIABCI- USA.

Proof of the successful hosting can be seen in the more than satisfied testimonials given by this year's batch of participants--who have all agreed that IPS 2022 was organized excellently and lived up to its name of being a strategic platform for the real estate segment.

Harris Shaikh CEO, Gian Builders, from Pakistan, shared, "We came to IPS because we knew it was a global event with participants from all over the world. We wanted to take advantage of this platform to showcase our investment opportunities, learn new industry trends, and gain exposure to the global real estate market."

Manual Chen, a consultant from Portugal's RE/MAX Collection, stated why they joined this year's show, "We are here to represent Portugal and meet with investors and other industry partners to raise awareness of our country's rich culture, food, lifestyle, and amazing real estate opportunities. We've been doing business with Dubai for a long time now and remain very familiar with the customer needs here. We look forward to meeting both local and international investors at IPS."

"We want to gain more visibility on a global scale and IPS was an excellent platform to meet investors from all over the world. Our presence at the show allowed us to demonstrate investment opportunities as well as learn and share knowledge about the latest real estate developments and happenings of the real estate industry," said Vikrant Patil, Sales Head, Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Ltd.



