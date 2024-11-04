Octa Properties, a leading real estate development management company, has launched its new branded interior design and branded MarComs vertical under the name ‘House of Octa’.

This announcement comes following the group's collaboration with Mouawad, a globally renowned name in luxury branding, as a global licensee.

Along with the launch of the verticals, Octa Properties also unveiled its state-of-the-art headquarters at Dubai Hills.

A major player in the Dubai real estate sector, the company currently has 4,600 units in the pipeline, more than 100 employees, and works with over 1,600 brokerage firms.

This strategic move is designed to enhance their service offerings and reinforce their commitment to delivering exceptional branded residences and innovative solutions in the luxury real estate sector, it stated.

Octa Properties had earlier collaborated with top-tier brands like Missoni, Hilton, Elie Saab, W, and Franck Muller in the region offering developer management services with advanced leading solutions for real estate development.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, our new 11,000 sq ft office will become an innovation and collaboration hub, propelling our mission to deliver world-class real estate projects and build strategic partnerships," remarked Fawaz Sous, the CEO of Octa Properties.

As a development management company, Octa will oversee 14 new branded projects in Dubai by June next year, with a total value of over AED9 billion ($2.4 billion).

These developments will set new standards in luxury living and further strengthen Octa Properties position as leaders in branded real estate.

"This launch is intended to meet the soaring demand for branded residences that Dubai has witnessed in the past few years," remarked Sous.

"Both verticals reflect Octa Properties’ ambition to diversify its offerings and deliver cutting-edge design solutions for commercial and residential spaces," he added.

