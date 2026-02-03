UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its vibrant mixed-use community development - Beach Oasis II - located in Dubai Studio City - with the project nearly 32% completed.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the structure is now 93% complete, with blockwork and internal plastering at 36% and 10%, respectively. A total of 881 workers are currently deployed on site to ensure timely delivery.

Comprising 452 studios, 209 one-bedroom, and 33 two-bedroom residences, Beach Oasis II is a modern low-rise residential community that features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project’s central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Construction at Beach Oasis II is progressing steadily, underscoring our continued commitment to quality execution and meticulous attention to detail."

"Building on the proven success of the completed and lively, inhabited Beach Oasis I, this development further elevates connectivity, functionality, and lifestyle appeal. As works advance, Beach Oasis II is emerging as a well-balanced residential destination within Dubai Studio City," he added.

