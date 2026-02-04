UAE - Select Group, a premium real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, has announced the launch of Artistry Two Residences, following strong market response and high levels of interest for the recently launched Artistry One Residences.

Towering 36 storeys above the city, the Artistry One Residences offers a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with limited four-bedroom duplex penthouses.

Building on the success of the initial release, Artistry Two Residences continues Select Group’s design-led residential vision in Dubai Design District (d3), reaffirming confidence in the district's long-term appeal and the Artistry concept.

Designed by Woods Bagot, Artistry Two Residences continues Select Group’s commitment to refined architecture and thoughtful living, guided by proportion, light, and contemporary urban principles.

Rising within the evolving d3 skyline, Artistry Two Residences reflects the same architectural language, proportions, and residential philosophy established by Artistry One Residences, offering a consistent expression of contemporary urban living shaped by clarity, balance, and perspective, said the developer in a statement.

The development presents a curated collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, with apartment sizes ranging from 738 sq. ft. to 1,988 sq. ft.

Strategically positioned within d3, the development benefits from strong connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, and Dubai Creek, placing residents at the intersection of the city’s commercial, cultural, and creative centres, it stated.

Defined by efficient layouts, generous terraces, and carefully considered proportions, the residences are designed to maximise natural light and outlook, framing views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai skyline, the Dubai Frame, and the Dubai Canal, said the statement.

Complementing the residences is a limited selection of four-bedroom duplex penthouses, extending up to 7,767 sq. ft., featuring expansive terraces, private plunge pools, and dual access for enhanced privacy.

Two signature penthouses further extend this offering with private rooftop terraces and pools, delivering uninterrupted city views and an elevated residential experience.

On the launch, Group CEO Israr Liaqat said: "The launch of Artistry Two Residences reflects the strong confidence shown by buyers in the development’s concept and the continued growth of Dubai Design District. By maintaining a clear design philosophy, efficient layouts, and a highly sought-after location, the development offers enduring appeal for both end users and investors."

Residents will enjoy access to a comprehensive suite of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including sky and infinity pools, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness studios, sauna, steam rooms, ice baths, padel courts, residents’ lounges, co-working and multi-purpose spaces, family leisure areas, and outdoor recreational facilities, supporting a balanced and connected way of life, he stated.

Set within the expanding d3 masterplan, spanning approximately 18 million sq ft, Artistry Two Residences forms part of a wider urban vision integrating residential, cultural, retail, and hospitality destinations within a walkable, design-forward environment between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek.

For the project, Select Group has unveiled a flexible 50/50 payment plan with handovers likely in 2029, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

