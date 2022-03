LVIV, Ukraine- Ukraine raised 6.04 billion hryvnias ($207 million) on Tuesday at its latest auction of local bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues.

($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

