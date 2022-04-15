The Russian central bank had accumulated cash foreign currency which it has used, Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday, without providing details.

Yudayeva said sanctions against Russia will have negative impact on the global economy, adding that a ban on operations with the Russian central bank and the government was unprecedented.

Foreign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves in February.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)