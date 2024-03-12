PHOTO
Russia's Sberbank on Tuesday posted January-February net profit to Russian accounting standards up 4.7% year on year at 235.5 billion roubles ($2.6 billion). ($1 = 90.6175 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
