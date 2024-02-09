PHOTO
Russia's Sberbank said on Friday its net profit in January was 115 billion roubles ($1.30 billion), based on Russian reporting standards. ($1 = 88.5120 roubles) (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kim Coghill)
