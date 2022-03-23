EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine can get up to 400,000 euros ($440,360) in state support under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Companies in the agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture sectors can get up to 35,000 euros while businesses facing a liquidity crunch can get state guarantees on loans, subsidised loans.

Companies facing soaring energy costs can get state aid up to 30% of costs, capped at 2 million euros, confirming a Reuters story on Tuesday.

The EU executive, which also acts as the bloc's competition enforcer, had two years ago relaxed its state aid rules, allowing governments to pump trillions of euros into companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)




