Denmark will reopen its embassy in Ukraine on Monday following its closure immediately after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Danish foreign ministry said.

"It's a very strong symbol of the Danish support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that today we are reopening the doors to the Danish embassy," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who will reopen the embassy, told Danish broadcaster DR.

Several other countries, including France, the United States and Britain, have recently announced they are moving their embassies back to Kyiv.

Moscow says its presence in Ukraine is a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing the country.

