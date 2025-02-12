TOKYO - Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group booked a net loss of 369.2 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in the October-December quarter as valuations at its Vision Fund investment arm fell.

That compares to an LSEG consensus estimate of a net profit 234 billion yen drawn from four analysts and a profit of 950 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The Vision Fund unit posted an investment loss of 352.7 billion yen, breaking a run of two consecutive quarters in the black.

($1 = 153.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)