DUBAI - Saudi Arabian chemicals firm SABIC reported on Wednesday a slightly wider loss in the fourth quarter but it returned to profitability for the full year after a loss in 2023.

SABIC posted a net loss of 1.89 billion riyals ($504 million) for the three months ending December 31 from a loss of 1.73 billion riyals in the corresponding period the year before.

Analysts had projected a profit of just over 1 billion riyals in the fourth quarter, according to estimates from LSEG.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)