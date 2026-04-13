OQ Group reported a net profit of RO 641 million ($1.6 billion) for 2025, up 25 per cent year on year.

The result reflects the strength of its integrated business model and disciplined performance amid continued volatility in global energy markets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 23 per cent to RO 1.348 billion, driven by strong execution across the value chain and a sustained focus on operational excellence.

These results reinforce OQ’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global energy company that delivers strong financial returns while advancing the energy transition.

The Group continues to align its strategy with Oman Vision 2040, supporting the development of a diversified and sustainable economy.

Total assets reached RO 13 billion at year end reflecting effective cost management and a resilient capital structure.

Local spend increased by 19 per cent to RO 467 million in 2025, of which RO 117 million was dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening in-country value and supporting the national business ecosystem.

Supporting sustainable economic and social development, OQ delivered 256 social investment initiatives during the year, with a total value of RO 12 million.

These initiatives focused on health, education, the environment, youth empowerment and community development, supporting national priorities while promoting long-term economic inclusion and workforce development aligned with the needs of local communities.

In health and safety, OQ recorded more than 47 million safe work hours without a fatality for the third consecutive year.

Lost time injuries were reduced to three cases, reflecting a consistent focus on workforce safety and operational integrity.

OQ also achieved 100 per cent of its 2025 emissions reduction target, reaffirming its commitment to reduce emissions by 25 per cent by 2030 as part of its broader sustainability strategy.

During the year, OQ secured an investment-grade credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook.

This reflects market confidence in the Group’s financial strength and the resilience of its cash flow. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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