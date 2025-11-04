Riyadh: Nayifat Finance Company logged an annual drop of 37.01% in net profits to SAR 59.47 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with SAR 94.41 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) shrank to SAR 0.50 at the end of September 2025 from SAR 0.79 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues reached SAR 257.51 million in 9M-25, signaling a 5.31% year-on-year (YoY) fall from SAR 271.98 million.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Nayifat Finance reported net profits amounting to SAR 20.35 million, lower by 47.70% YoY than SAR 38.92 million.

The revenues decreased by 5.72% to SAR 87.61 million in Q3-25 from SAR 92.93 million in Q3-24.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits surged by 30.71% compared to SAR 15.57 million in the April-June 2025 period, while the revenues grew by 5.90% from SAR 82.72 million.

