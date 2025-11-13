Riyadh - Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) turned to net losses valued at SAR 109.25 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus profits of SAR 285.18 million a year earlier.

SAIC reported a loss per share of SAR 1.85 in 9M-25, against an earnings per share (EPS) worth SAR 4.83 in 9M-24, according to the income statements.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company witnessed 98.69% lower net profits at SAR 890,000 when compared to SAR 67.94 million in Q3-24.

The revenues shrank by 88.06% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 9.75 million in Q3-25 from SAR 81.71 million.

Quarterly, the Tadawul-listed firm turned profitable in Q3-25 against net losses of SAR 115.39 million in July-September 2025.

