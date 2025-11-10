Riyadh: Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology (Jahez) logged 1.05% lower net profits at SAR 121.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 122.80 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at SAR 0.60 in 9M-25 when compared to the corresponding period a year ago, according to the financial results.

Revenues amounted to SAR 1.626 billion in the January-September 2025 period, up 0.19% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.623 billion.

As of 30 September 2025, the number of orders stood at 80.90 million, signaling a 3.70% growth from 78 million in 9M-24.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits of Jahez hit SAR 62.60 million, reflecting an annual drop of 21.94% from SAR 80.20 million.

The Tadawul-lised company logged an annual fall of 11.30% in revenue to SAR 533.30 million in Q3-25, compared to SAR 601.30 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits leapt by 165.25% compared to SAR 23.60 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues declined by 5.96% from SAR 567.10 million.

The CEO of Jahez, Ghassab bin Salman bin Mandeel, said: “During 9M-25, we focused on strengthening our business in a dynamic, challenging market.”

“We’ve enhanced our app experience, expanded our merchant base, entered the Qatari market through our Snoonu acquisition, and are expanding further into the fast-growing grocery and quick-commerce sector through a novel partnership with noon and an investment in Doos,” the CEO added.

“Today Jahez is stronger than ever, with a well-diversified business in the on-demand sector, covering food, groceries, essentials and electronics among multiple other sectors,” he emphasized.

“We’re focused on improving our user experience while maintaining profitability. As a result, Jahez has shown its ability to deliver healthy margins in a challenging, competitive market in Saudi Arabia,” Ghassab concluded.

On 18 August 2025, Jahez secured SAR 150 million in Sharia-compliant credit facilities from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) under an eight-year agreement to support its growth.

