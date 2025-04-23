Dubai: The net profits of Emirates Islamic Bank jumped to AED 1 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from AED 811.44 million in Q1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.18 as of 31 March 2025 from 0.14 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

The DFM-listed lender recorded total operating income valued at AED 1.44 billion in Q1-25, an annual rise from AED 1.34 billion.

Total assets amounted to AED 123.35 billion in Q1-25, compared to AED 111.12 billion a year earlier.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic, commented: “The bank successfully issued a $750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk in Q1-25. This successful benchmark issue reflects the increasing recognition of Emirates Islamic among the global investor community, evidenced by over $1.60 billion of demand from local and international investors.”

