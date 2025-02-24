Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) logged consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the shareholders worth EGP 10.723 billion in 2024, marking an annual surge of 223.63% from the EGP 3.313 billion recorded in 2023, the financial results showed.

Real estate revenues widened to EGP 24.518 billion last year from EGP 21.578 billion at the end of December 2023, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 4.68 from EGP 1.46.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 801.960 million in 2024 from EGP 682.460 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed to EGP 965.929 million from EGP 793.221 million, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.39 from EGP 0.33.

TMG Holding recorded over EGP 0.5 trillion (nearly $10 billion) in total sales as of December 22nd, 2024.

