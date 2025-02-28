Cairo: CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments generated EGP 2.22 billion in net profit during the January- December 2024 period, compared to EGP 1.07 billion in 2023.

Total revenues hit EGP 10.08 billion last year, higher than EGP 6.62 billion at the end of December 2023.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax increased to EGP 1.08 billion in 2024 from EGP 370.92 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.98 last year from EGP 0.33 in 2023, while the revenues climbed to EGP 1.49 billion from EGP 546.48 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the consolidated net profit hiked to EGP 1.63 billion from EGP 771.22 million in 9M-23.

