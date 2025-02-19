Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) registered net profits after tax worth EGP 7.354 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, an annual leap of 114%, as per the unaudited financial results.

The earnings' value was higher than the EGP 3.438 billion recorded in H1 FY2023/24.

The sales hiked by 61% to EGP 21.507 billion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 13.386 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) soared by 114% to EGP 5.88 from EGP 2.75.

In FY2023/24, the EGX-listed firm logged a 60% YoY higher net profit after tax at EGP 9.324 billion, compared to EGP 3.692 billion.

