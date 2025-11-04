Riyadh: Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) achieved net profits worth SAR 1.19 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual leap of 37.97% from SAR 867.60 million.

The Saudi group generated 1.98% year-on-year (YoY) lower revenues at SAR 1.72 billion at the end of September 2025, compared to SAR 1.75 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.51 in 9M-25 from SAR 1.82 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits of Cenomi Centers reached SAR 499.80 million, higher by 52.33% YoY than SAR 328.10 million.

Revenues dropped by 6.09% to SAR 551.30 million in Q3-25 from SAR 587.10 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 earnings grew by 5.28% from SAR 474.70 million in Q2-25, while the revenues fell by 5.37% from SAR 582.60 million.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, commented: “As we enter the final stages of delivery, our priorities are clear: convert leasing momentum, elevate the customer experience, and maintain cost discipline to support durable earnings.”

“We are also strengthening the platform for the next phase - consistent quarterly dividends under our policy and the announced SAR-denominated sukuk program give us flexibility to fund growth while keeping a prudent balance sheet,” the CEO added.

