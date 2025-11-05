Riyadh: The net profits of Batic Investments and Logistics Company reached SAR 23.38 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling a 40,721.17% leap from SAR 57,285 in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.03 as of 30 September 2025, compared with SAR 0.001 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Revenues rose by 9.82% to SAR 403.37 million in 9M-25 from SAR 367.27 million in the same period last year.

Financial Statements for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Tadwaul-listed company turned to net profits of SAR 9.36 million, against net losses of SAR 792.44 million in Q3-24.

The revenues grew by 18.69% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 142.17 million in Q3-25 from SAR 119.77 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits hiked by 484.01% from SAR 1.60 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues decreased by 3.60% compared to SAR 147.49 million.

Accumulated Losses

Batic Investments unveiled accumulated losses valued at SAR 34.76 million as of 30 September 2025.

The amount registered is equivalent to 5.80% of the company’s SAR 600 million capital.

