Cairo: ALEXBANK witnessed 73% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 3.60 billion, according to the financial results.

Total operating income jumped by 35.70% YoY to EGP 6.10 billion as of 31 March 2025, backed by 33.19% higher net interest income at EGP 5.50 billion.

The bank achieved a profit before income tax of EGP 5.10 billion, marking an annual leap of 81.40%.

Total assets hit EGP 235.70 billion in Q1-25, while the gross loans and customer facilities reached EGP 75.10 billion.

This was supported by an increase in total deposits to EGP 181.60 billion, resulting in a net loans to deposit ratio of 38.70%.

ALEXBANK recorded a 104.35% YoY leap in net profit to EGP 10.23 billion at the end of December 2024.

