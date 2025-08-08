AMMAN — Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced on Thursday that revenues reached $1.658 billion for the first six months in 2025.

The multinational pharmaceutical group said that revenues grew by 6 per cent (5 per cent in constant currency) to reach $1.658 billion, compared with $1.569 billion recorded in the first half of last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The growth comes as the group continued to implement its "strategic priorities" during the first half in 2025.

A Hikma statement noted that the group's operations in the Middle East and North Africa region "performed well" during the same period.

During the January-June period, the group expanded its market share, maintained its position as the second-largest pharmaceutical company, in terms of sales, with a "growing portfolio and increasing presence in the region."

Hikma maintained position as a top-three US provider of generic sterile injectables by volume, and a key supplier of non-injectable generic medicines. In Europe, it is the sixth largest supplier of injectables by sales thanks to our expansion in France, Spain and the UK, according to Hikma statement.

In North America, it benefitted from recently launched products as well as the contribution from the Xellia portfolio, which we acquired in September 2024.

During the first half, we received FDA approval for the biosimilar Ustekinumab, and for our reformulated vancomycin ready-to-use bag, TYZAVANTM which we will be launched in the second half, according to an official statement.

The Hikma group signed seven partnerships across all three businesses, including an exclusive licensing agreement with pharmaand GmbH (pharma&) to commercialise rucaparib, an innovative oral oncology therapy, across MENA.

Hikma CEO Riad Mishlawi said: "Strategic changes and a renewed focus on growth and innovation began to yield tangible results in the first half of the current year, as the group is witnessing demand."

Also, the group is boosting its portfolio, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to "successfully launch new products and sign important strategic partnerships, the statement added.

During the first half 2025, he noted that the group launched 33 products and submitted 21 files to regulatory authorities across all markets.

