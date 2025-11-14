Arab Finance: Raya Contact Center (RACC) recorded a 30.39% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company reached EGP 217.533 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 312.505 million in the year-ago period.

The company also generated consolidated revenues of EGP 2.046 million in the January-September period of 2025, up from EGP 1.895 million in the same period of 2024.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Raya posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 41.918 million in the period from January 1st to September 30th, up from EGP 192.569 million in the same period of 2023.

Raya Contact Center is an Egypt-based company, operating with outsourcing services as well as a contact center, back office, inside sales, and professional services.