Riyadh - The net profits of Southern Province Cement Company plummeted by 58.82% to SAR 42 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from SAR 102 million in H1-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 415 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025, marking a 10.75% year-on-year (YoY) drop from SAR 465 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.30 in H1-25 from SAR 0.73 in the same period last year.

Results for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company registered net profits worth SAR 15 million, an annual plunge of 50% from SAR 30 million.

Revenues declined by 8.87% to SAR 195 million in Q2-25 from SAR 214 million in Q2-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits shrank by 44.44% compared to SAR 27 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues declined by 11.36% from SAR 220 million.

In 2024, Southern Province Cement logged 25.13% higher net profits at SAR 244 million, compared to SAR 195 million in 2023.

