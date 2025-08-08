Arab Finance: The consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) hiked by 389.57% to EGP 908.943 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

The reported net losses were compared with EGP 185.661 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per share increased to EGP 0.173 last year from EGP 0.061 at the end of 31 December 2023.

Non-consolidated net losses from continuing operations hiked to EGP 726.780 million in 2024 from EGP 330.839 million a year earlier.

Total standalone revenues jumped to EGP 107.148 million from EGP 35.257 million.