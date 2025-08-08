Riyadh - Saudi Ground Services Company reported 31.68% higher net profits at SAR 197 million during the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 149.59 million in H1-24.

Revenues reached SAR 1.36 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual increase of 1.54% from SAR 1.33 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.05 in H1-25 from SAR 0.80 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits jumped by 26.69% to SAR 99.37 million from SAR 78.43 million in Q2-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 688.94 million in April-June 2025, up 0.35% from SAR 686.51 million in the same period of 2024.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits grew by 1.78% compared to SAR 97.62 million in Q1-25, while the revenues rose by 2.59% from SAR 671.49 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

