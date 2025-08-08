Arab Finance: Misr Cement Qena recorded an annual leap of 1,870% in consolidated net profits attributable to the controlling shareholders to EGP 599.959 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 30.444 million in the first six months of 2024.

Net sales surged to EGP 3.878 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 2.296 billion in H1 2024.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 347.457 million in H1 2025 from EGP 81.301 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS)increased to EGP 3.02 from EGP 0.78, while the net sales jumped to EGP 1.575 billion from EGP 1.022 billion.

