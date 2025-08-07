Arab Finance: Egypt's Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA) generated revenues valued at EGP 69 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, marking a 49% year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 46.6 billion, according to a statement.

During its 94th regular meeting, the authority’s board of directors reviewed its preliminary financial position for the period from July 2024 to June 2025.

Total spending for FY2024/25 hiked by 71% to EGP 17 billion from EGP 10 billion in FY2023/2024.

The authority also achieved a surplus of approximately EGP 52.1 billion in FY2024/2025, an annual growth of 43% from EGP 36.4 billion.

Meanwhile, total accumulated various allocations increased by 25% YoY to EGP 10.9 billion.

The authority's total assets stood at EGP 187 billion at the end of June 2025.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).