Arab Finance: Suez Canal Bank recorded 70.56% higher net profits after tax at EGP 3.083 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.807 billion, according to the financial statements.

The bank reported net interest income amounting to EGP 3.867 billion at the end of June 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.544 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 4.17 in H1 2025 from EGP 2.45 in H1 2024.

In the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2025, the bank’s net profits jumped by 114.41% YoY to EGP 1.310 billion from EGP 611.248 million.

