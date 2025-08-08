Riyadh – Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh)suffered net losses valued at SAR 2.05 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 16.55% from SAR 2.46 billion.

The revenues declined by 13.62% to SAR 15.54 billion in H1-25 from SAR 17.99 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Loss per share dropped to SAR 1.23 in the first six months (6M) from SAR 1.48 in H1-24.

Petro Rabigh reported accumulated losses totaling SAR 7.33 billion as of 30 June 2025, representing 43.90% of the capital.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net losses hit SAR 1.36 billion, higher by 24.18% than SAR 1.10 billion in Q2-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 4.05 billion in April-June 2025, down 59.53% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 10.01 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net losses widened by 97.68% compared to SAR 691 million in Q1-25, while the revenues plummeted by 64.75% from SAR 11.49 billion.

