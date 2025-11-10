Riyadh: Alandalus Property Company witnessed a 34.11% decline to SAR 10.39 million in net loss during the first nine months (9M) of 2025 when compared with SAR 15.77 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share retreated to SAR 0.11 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.17 in the same period a year earlier, according to the income statement.

The real estate company generated revenue worth SAR 170.69 million in the January-September 2025 period, which came 0.17% higher than SAR 170.39 million in 9M-24.

The CEO of Alandalus Property, Faisal bin Abdulrahman Al Nasser, said: “The company has maintained high occupancy rates across its retail centers and offices, while continuing to improve operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience — contributing to revenue growth and stable cash flows.”

Al Nasser added: “We reaffirm our commitment to the announced dividend policy and our ongoing efforts to execute future projects that ensure the company continues to deliver added value to its shareholders and strengthen its position as a leading developer and real estate investment company in the Kingdom."

Financial Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Alandalus Property turned to net profits worth approximately SAR 580,000 against net losses of SAR 9.24 million in Q3-24.

The revenue increased by 2.82% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 60.34 million during the July-September 2025 period from SAR 58.68 million.

On a quarterly basis, the company also shifted to profitability in Q3-25 from net losses worth SAR 10.14 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenue soared by 11.86% from SAR 53.94 million.

