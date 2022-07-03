Another mass mobility revolution is quietly hitting the middle east with the launch of KSA based IDrive.



This new tech venture, Led by ex Careem executive Imran Nasim and backed by Ali al Flaij (SKOP Holdings) along with Saudi automobile giant Wallan Group promises to solve the problem of car ownership and mobility by bringing all idle vehicles in a city on to a car sharing marketplace app.



Users can book their nearest car at dirt cheap rates, unlock it with the app, drive to their destination and end the booking. Bookings can be made on per minute, daily, weekly, and monthly basis.



Currently you can book an IDrive for SAR 0.5/ minute, SAR 108/day and the rates keep going down the longer your booking duration. Furthermore, fuel is totally free and you can get the tank refilled from any Al-Idrees station in the city.



With more and more people sharing vehicles, IDrive is also sure to reduce the carbon footprint in any city they operate in.

IDrive is currently live in Riyadh and according to CEO Imran Nasim, the company has very aggressive expansion plans over the next 24 months.

