Bahrain’s first Business Angels Company Tenmou has once again opened registration to Bahraini SMEs wishing to benefit from the qualitative guidance and investment opportunities it provides. This is done through a partnership with the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in the United States.

The project aims to grow the SMEs sector in Bahrain and increase its contribution to GDP to boost economic development in Bahrain.

According to Tenmou, Bahraini SMEs interested in enrolling in this programme must have between one and one hundred employees, generate yearly sales of between one and three million Bahraini dinars ($8 million), be in a phase of growth and expansion, and be prepared to follow the programme's guidelines.

Mentoring

Tenmou stated that the programme will provide each participant with a mentor to guide them over the three months, starting at the end of August, and lasting until next December. After the programme, a chosen number of SMEs will participate in the event of presentations to investors, and the chosen participants will be guided by senior business leaders in Bahrain in their fields of expertise.

In a statement, Nawaf AlKoheji, CEO of Tenmou, said: "We are welcoming a new group of Bahraini SMEs to this programme, which we provide in collaboration with CIPE in the US, and to give them the resources and direction they need to expand, boost productivity, improve competition, and grow their capacity to serve domestic and global markets with their products and services."

AlKoheji explained that Tenmou recently concluded the training of 25 Bahraini companies that participated in the first batch of this programme, which was launched last February, adding: "We are now working to benefit from our previous experiences in upgrading this programme, expanding the network of trainers and mentors, building on the successes achieved, and ensuring greater benefit to participants."

Ten groups

Bahraini SMEs can apply to participate in this programme by communicating with the relevant Tenmou team, following up on the registration and admission procedures, and the accepted companies will be distributed into ten groups according to their business activities, namely sports, retail, technology, food and beverages and manufacturing.

Tenmou launched this programme last December through an agreement signed by its CEO with Abdulwahab Alkebsi, President of CIPE, under the patronage and in the presence of the Minister of Labour and Social Development, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, US State Department representatives, and several workers in the field of SMEs’ support in Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).