Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro chaired the 18th meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development Council that was held virtually.

Fakhro commended the pivotal role of SMEs in the development of the national economy.

The meeting reviewed the Council’s performance indicators for the years (2022–2026), and the developmental initiatives of the Council’s strategic work plan.

The meeting provided an overview of alternative banking solutions for emerging and SMEs that facilitates their access to capital and transition to the primary stock market as part of the Bahrain Investment Market (BIM) initiative.

They also reviewed the Invoice Discounting solutions that was launched within the efforts of Bahrain Development Bank to enhance SMEs services through the digital platform ‘Tijara’.

The meeting discussed Bahrain Exports’ latest statistics, achievements, export solutions, and priorities that includes upgrading operations, expanding marketing and international partnerships, and focusing on customers.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry affirmed its plans to implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for business incubators and accelerators that aimed at improving the business environment, venhancing performance standards, and establishing governance protocols to meet the quality and sustainability goals within the sector.