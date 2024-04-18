UAE – UAE-based fintech Fortis has closed a Series A funding round valued at $20 million from Opportunity Venture, according to a press release.

Fortis, a retail tech and fintech solutions provider tailored for SMEs, will use the investment to bolster the retail tech and fintech landscape in the MENA region.

The platform enables entrepreneurs to seamlessly manage offline and online transactions, streamline orders, and efficiently operate their businesses.

Alberto Caruso, CEO and Founder of Fortis Digital Solutions, commented: "We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to businesses in the MENA region."

"We are committed to leveraging this funding to develop progressive solutions and provide unparalleled support to our clients as they navigate the rapidly evolving retail and fintech landscape," Caruso added.

Philip F. Ma, Managing Partner at Opportunity Venture, highlighted: "Fortis' innovative approach to fintech and retail tech solutions aligns with our investment thesis, and we believe they are well-positioned to drive significant value creation in these sectors."

Established in 2023, Fortis is a one-stop point-of-sale (POS) and customer relationship management (CRM) solution that helps small businesses accept offline and online POS payments.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

