Bahrain - As part of its efforts to boost the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bahrain and instil an entrepreneurial mindset in youth, Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, has introduced a new broadcasted segment, ‘Beban Al-Shabab.’

The segment comes under the umbrella of its hit entrepreneurship-themed reality television show ‘Beban,’ and is conducted in partnership with Injaz Bahrain.

Through Hope and Injaz Bahrain’s joint efforts in creating Beban Al-Shabab, Bahraini youth will be empowered to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys and pursue entrepreneurship as a viable career path.

Young entrepreneurs

The show’s format will be centered around entrepreneurs aged between 6 to 17 years old who will receive the opportunity to pitch their business concepts in front of a panel of judges for business opportunities.

Prior to pitching on Beban Al-Shabab, entrepreneurs will receive intensive training that will support them in solidifying their business models and preparing them to pitch in front of a panel of judges for investment and strategic business development opportunities.

Beban Al-Shabab is welcoming applications through its website hopefund.bh/beban-alshabab from Bahraini youth aged between 6 and 17 years old with either a business idea or an existing business who have the capability to pitch in Arabic or English.

Youth potential

Chairman of Hope Fund, Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayed, said: “At Hope, we carry the firmest belief in the potential of Bahraini youth and their entrepreneurial capabilities, which is why we created Beban Al-Shabab in partnership with Injaz Bahrain to showcase 12 promising youth businesses who will pitch to a panel of judges to unlock doors of opportunities to grow their business concepts. We look forward to paving the way to the next generation of promising Bahraini entrepreneurs.”

Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson at Injaz Bahrain, said: “Through our joint efforts, we aim to foster a culture of innovation and creativity among the youth and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st-century economy. Injaz Bahrain has been supporting youth entrepreneurship education for over 15 years, and we are proud to see how our youth will showcase their talents and ideas on Beban Al-Shabab. We encourage all young Bahrainis with a passion for entrepreneurship to apply for this exciting opportunity and benefit from the mentorship and guidance of Hope Ventures and Injaz Bahrain."

