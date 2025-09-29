Batelco by Beyon and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce & Industry have signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration in support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enable their success within the kingdom’s rapidly evolving economy.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to enhance the competitiveness of SMEs, recognising their contribution as drivers of national economic growth.

Through this partnership, Batelco by Beyon and Bahrain Chamber will work together to create an enabling environment that facilitates wider adoption of connectivity solutions and expands opportunities for SMEs to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven marketplace.

Commenting on the deal, Maitham Abdulla, CEO of Batelco, said this MoU reflects the group's dedication to empowering the SME sector, which plays a central role in shaping the local business landscape.

"By equipping SMEs with reliable connectivity and advanced network services, we aim to strengthen their competitiveness and contribute to sustainable economic growth. Our partnership reinforces our joint vision to support the Kingdom’s development and nurture a resilient business ecosystem," he stated.

Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Atef said: "The Chamber welcomes this partnership with Batelco, as it aligns with its mission and strategic directions aimed at empowering and supporting businesses across various sectors."

Al Khaja stated that the MoU reflected the close ties between Batelco by Beyon and Bahrain Chamber.

"Together, the organisations will explore initiatives designed to empower SMEs, reinforce Bahrain’s innovation ecosystem, and contribute to the Kingdom’s long-term economic development," he noted.

"The Chamber pays special attention to small and medium-sized enterprises due to their vital role in enhancing the national economy and driving growth. Through this partnership, the Chamber looks forward to expanding these institutions' access to advanced connectivity solutions, enabling them to adopt innovation and actively participate in the rapidly evolving business environment in the Kingdom," he added.

