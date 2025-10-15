Bahrain - The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development Board has reviewed its future operational plans, including a restructure of initiatives and the latest progress of the National SME Growth Fund.

The discussions took place during the 25th meeting of the board, chaired by Industry and Commerce Minister and SME Development Council chairman Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro at the ministry’s headquarters, with representatives from member bodies in attendance.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the vital role SMEs play in supporting the national economy and advancing sustainable development in Bahrain.

He also acknowledged the constructive co-operation demonstrated by all council members.

The board discussed several strategic plans and projects.

Members were given a presentation on the restructuring of future initiatives within the board’s executive plan.

This restructuring aims to enhance execution efficiency and broaden co-operation opportunities for entrepreneurs, ensuring alignment with local and regional market requirements.

Additionally, the meeting covered the latest developments concerning the National SME Growth Fund.

The fund, which operates in accordance with Sharia principles, provides essential financial support to empower SMEs in the kingdom.

