Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced the national rollout of WE-Elevate, a programme developed by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) to strengthen female-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The rollout forms part of a wider DCO expansion of the programme across all Member States, announced on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

WE-Elevate is DCO’s capacity-building program for entrepreneurs. It combines online learning modules, mentoring, and access to trading platforms to help MSMEs build digital, financial and entrepreneurial skills.

The programme is designed to take businesses from offline to online through tailored step-by-step training that starts with basic digital readiness and equips entrepreneurs with the skills to sell and trade online across borders.

By doing so, it enables small firms, particularly those led by women, to formalize operations, expand their customer base, and create sustainable jobs, said the statement.

With Bahrain’s GDP projected at $46.2 billion in 2025, MSMEs already contribute 17.8% of national output and are central to job creation.

Globally, however, women remain underrepresented in digital leadership, holding just 12.2% of C-suite positions in STEM fields.

Initiatives such as WE-Elevate aim to help close these gaps by equipping women and youth entrepreneurs with the tools to grow and compete in the digital economy, said the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, said: "MSMEs are at the heart of Bahrain’s economy. The rollout of WE-Elevate strengthens our women-led businesses, giving them the confidence and tools to scale beyond borders."

"Our partnership with the DCO reflects Bahrain’s belief in the power of multilateral cooperation, and we are proud to be part of an organization that champions inclusive digital transformation across Member States," he stated.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya said: "WE-Elevate goes beyond being just a programme; it is a catalyst for empowerment and opportunity. By providing women with the skills, digital tools, and support to thrive in the online economy, we are strengthening the foundations for more inclusive, resilient, and innovative Member State economies."

"The pilot in Rwanda demonstrated tangible results, with participating MSMEs enhancing their digital capabilities, formalising their operations, and accessing new markets. It also underscored the crucial role of female-led SMEs in driving innovation, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable growth in the digital economy," he stated.

The initiative supports Bahrain’s contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

AlYahya said applications are now open for eligible MSMEs from all DCO Member States.

Entrepreneurs can apply to register their interest at dco.org/initiatives/stride, and begin their learning journey to transform into digital-first brands that scale globally, he added.

