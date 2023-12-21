UAE – Dubai International Chamber has attracted 92 total new businesses to Dubai in the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

Among the entities were 15 multinational companies and 77 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The chamber also supported the expansion of 33 Dubai-based businesses into global markets whether by increasing their exports or founding a presence abroad, according to an official statement.

To further strengthen its presence outside the UAE, the chamber launched three new international representative offices in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Milan in Italy, and Paris in France during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. These offices will facilitate communication and economic cooperation while attracting foreign companies, SMEs, investors, and international talent to Dubai.

Meanwhile in 9M-23, Dubai International Chamber opened a total of nine representative offices, which is part of the Dubai Global initiative that targets to establish 50 offices by 2030.

The chamber also launched two initiatives, 'New Horizons as well as Global Expansion Series, to support the international growth of Dubai-based companies.

The New Horizons initiative already organised four trade missions to Central Asia, London, Johannesburg, and Hong Kong, while the other initiative concluded two events by the end of September 2023.

Dubai International Chamber is targeting 30 international markets of strategic importance for expansion.

Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: “We are continuing to leverage our network of representative offices across the globe to attract inward investment and support foreign companies seeking to set up in Dubai and expand into the MENA region and beyond.”

Sulayem added: “The chamber remains committed to boosting trade and investment as part of our ongoing drive to achieve the goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033.”

By the end of 2024, the international chamber aims to empower 100 Dubai-based enterprises to operate on a global scale.

