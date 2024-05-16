Riyadh -- The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has licensed "Hala Financing" to provide debt-based crowdfunding solutions. With Hala Financing, there are now 11 authorized companies offering debt-based crowdfunding solutions in Saudi Arabia. This addition brings the total number of finance companies licensed and permitted by SAMA to 62, according to a SAMA news release.



According to the statement, this decision reflects SAMA's endeavor to support the financial sector, increase efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.



SAMA reiterates the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.