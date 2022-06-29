Bahrain - Al Salam Bank has announced its support for INJAZ Bahrain’s 14th annual National Young Entrepreneurs Competition for high school and university students in the kingdom.

The two-day contest started yesterday and the bank is sponsoring the ‘Signature Award for Best Booth and Brand’ recognising the participating students that demonstrated the best leadership and team management abilities.

The sponsorship, which focuses on honing the talent of Bahraini youth and equipping them with the required skillset to excel in the entrepreneurial field, comes in line with Al Salam Bank’s commitment to nurturing local youth and supporting the well-being of the local community at large.

The ‘company programme’ is INJAZ Bahrain’s signature curriculum, implemented in high schools and universities to offer students the opportunity to experience the entire life cycle of a start-up company and discover all the elements of entrepreneurship under the supervision of mentors that have volunteered from the private sector.

Participating students will benefit from practical experience and exposure to free-market concepts, in the likes of governance and capital.

